REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.5M Sale of Raising Cane’s-Occupied Property in Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

MISHAWAKA, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 3,320-square-foot restaurant property occupied by Raising Cane’s in Mishawaka for $2.5 million. The newly constructed, single-tenant building is located at 5212 N. Main St. and was the first Raising Cane’s to open in the Indiana market. Chris Lind, Mark Ruble, Zack House and Brennan Clegg of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was undisclosed.

