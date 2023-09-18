Monday, September 18, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.5M Sale of Thorntons-Occupied Property in Riverwoods, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

RIVERWOODS, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.5 million sale of a 4,400-square-foot fuel station and convenience store occupied by Thorntons in Riverwoods, a northern suburb of Chicago. The newly constructed property is located at 1055 N. Milwaukee Ave. Thorntons recently signed a 20-year, absolute net ground lease. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a national real estate developer. The property sold to a Chicago-based private investor completing a 1031 exchange.

