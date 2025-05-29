Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Multifamily Property in El Monte, California

EL MONTE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has directed the purchase of a 12-unit apartment property located at 11122 and 11126 Bonwood Road in El Monte. A private investor acquired the asset for $2.6 million. David Covarrubias and Doug McCauley of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the deal. Built in 1958, the property offers two-bedroom units, an onsite laundry room and 12 parking spaces. Recent capital improvements at the property include a new roof, windows, exterior painting and remodeling on select units.