Thursday, May 29, 2025
11122-11126-Bonwood-Rd-El-Monte-CA
The apartment property at 11122 and 11126 Bonwood Road in El Monte, Calif., offers 12 two-bedroom units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Multifamily Property in El Monte, California

by Amy Works

EL MONTE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has directed the purchase of a 12-unit apartment property located at 11122 and 11126 Bonwood Road in El Monte. A private investor acquired the asset for $2.6 million. David Covarrubias and Doug McCauley of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the deal. Built in 1958, the property offers two-bedroom units, an onsite laundry room and 12 parking spaces. Recent capital improvements at the property include a new roof, windows, exterior painting and remodeling on select units.

