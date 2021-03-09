Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.6M Sale of Tampa Bay Retail Property
ST. PETE BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.6 million sale of Mulligan’s Plaza, a 18,750-square-foot retail property located in St. Pete Beach.
Evan Cannan and James Medefind of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor known as Mulligans Plaza LLC. Cannan and Medefind also represented and secured the undisclosed buyer, a private investor. According to Cannan, the property was closed at full list price and at a 5 percent cap rate.
Mulligan’s Plaza is located at 9524 Blind Pass Road, approximately 27 miles from Tampa International Airport.
