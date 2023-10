SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $2.7 million refinancing for North of Market, a mixed-use retail and multifamily property in San Diego.

Located at 701-721 8th Ave., the property comprises a restaurant, salon, clothing store and 10 apartments.

Chad O’Connor of MMCC’s San Diego office secured the three-year, fixed-rate, interest-only loan for the undisclosed borrower.