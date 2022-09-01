Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Middletown, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

MIDDLETOWN, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.7 million sale of a 78,100-square-foot industrial building in Middletown, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati. The property is home to multiple tenants. Joshua Baker, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Ohio-based local investor. The team also procured the buyer, a New York City-based investment group.