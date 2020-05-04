REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.7M Sale of Quality Inn & Suites Hotel in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Wisconsin

EAST TROY, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.7 million sale of the Quality Inn & Suites in East Troy, about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Built in 1999, the 51-room hotel is located at 2921 O’Leary Lane. The property spans 38,660 square feet. Ebrahim Valliani, John Yurich, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office marketed the hotel on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a private investor. Todd Lindblom assisted on the transaction as the broker of record in Marcus & Millichap’s Wisconsin office.

