MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.7 million sale of a 29,335-square-foot retail center located at 2871 E. 81st Ave. in Merrillville. The property is 93 percent leased and is shadow anchored by Home Depot and Target. Austin Weisenbeck, Sean Sharko and Adrian Mendoza of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured and represented the Chicago-based buyer.