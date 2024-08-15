Thursday, August 15, 2024
The 10,122-square-foot property was built this year.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.8M Sale of Five Below-Occupied Property in Hammond, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

HAMMOND, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.8 million sale of a 10,122-square-foot retail property net leased to Five Below in Hammond near Chicago. Located at 1035 Indianapolis Blvd., the asset was built in 2024 and is situated on a pad site to a Walmart Supercenter and Ross Dress for Less-anchored retail center. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Indiana-based retail developer and manager, and procured the buyer, a Michigan-based REIT. Josh Caruana, broker of record in Indiana, assisted in closing the transaction.

