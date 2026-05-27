Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.8M Sale of Industrial Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.8 million sale of an industrial warehouse property near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Jonathan Schulman, Tivon Moffitt and Peter Bauman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based private investor, and procured the buyer, a Phoenix-based private investor, in the transaction.

Located at 3711 E. Atlanta Ave. in Phoenix, the property features 13,400 square feet of industrial manufacturing space. Located at 3711 E. Atlanta Ave., the 13,400-square-foot building is utilized as a lens manufacturing site for the existing tenant that negotiated a new 10-year lease extension. The new owner plans to complete targeted capital improvements at the asset, which was built in 1994, to support the tenant’s long-term operations.