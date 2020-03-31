Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.8M Sale of Retail Asset in Woodridge, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.8 million sale of a 5,972-square-foot retail property in Woodridge, about 30 miles west of Chicago. Located at 1001 W. 75th St., the building serves as an outparcel to Woodgrove Festival shopping center. It is fully leased to Noodles & Co., T-Mobile and Zoup. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer was undisclosed.