Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.8M Sale of Value Inn Hotel in Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.8 million sale of a Value Inn hotel in Kenosha, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee. The 112-room property, built in 1988, will be converted into a Rodway Inn by Choice Hotels. Ebrahim Valliani, Michael Klar, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, a private investor. Seller information was not disclosed.