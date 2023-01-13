REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.9M Sale of Net-Leased Walmart Property in Malden, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Net Lease, Retail

The Walmart property totals 43,770 square feet. The property has five years remaining on the lease and closed in an all-cash transaction.

MALDEN, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 43,770-square-foot retail property occupied by Walmart in Malden, which is part of the Missouri Bootheel in the southeast portion of the state. A limited liability company purchased the net-leased property, located at 1007 N. Douglass St., for $2.9 million in an all-cash transaction. Walmart has five years remaining on its lease. Investment specialists Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles from Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company and private investor. The buyer was also secured and represented by Shapiro, Fuller, Patton and Wiles with the assistance of David Saverin, Missouri broker of record.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  