Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.9M Sale of Net-Leased Walmart Property in Malden, Missouri

The Walmart property totals 43,770 square feet. The property has five years remaining on the lease and closed in an all-cash transaction.

MALDEN, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 43,770-square-foot retail property occupied by Walmart in Malden, which is part of the Missouri Bootheel in the southeast portion of the state. A limited liability company purchased the net-leased property, located at 1007 N. Douglass St., for $2.9 million in an all-cash transaction. Walmart has five years remaining on its lease. Investment specialists Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles from Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company and private investor. The buyer was also secured and represented by Shapiro, Fuller, Patton and Wiles with the assistance of David Saverin, Missouri broker of record.