WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.9 million sale of a two-building, six-suite retail center in Wisconsin Rapids in central Wisconsin. Built in 2007, the fully leased property is located on 1.6 acres and is anchored by Maurices and Mattress Firm. Jeff Rowlett of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Elm Holdings 1 LLC. Jesse Schluter of Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate procured the buyer, a Wisconsin-based private investor.