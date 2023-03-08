Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.9M Sale of Retail Property in Granger, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

GRANGER, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.9 million sale of a 17,539-square-foot retail property in Granger, a city in northern Indiana. Dunkin’ is the anchor tenant. Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Cloverleaf Real Estate Group, an investment fund headquartered in Northbrook, Ill. Kiven also secured and represented the buyer, a LaPorte, Ind.-based private investor. Dean Giannakopoulos and Frank Montalto of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. The asset sold at full asking price.