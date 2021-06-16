REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Indianapolis

North Meridian Shops spans 17,000 square feet.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of North Meridian Shops in Indianapolis for $2.9 million. The 17,000-square-foot retail strip center is located at 3787 N. Meridian St. Many of the property’s tenants, including T-Mobile, have operated at the location in excess of 10 years. Jordan Klink of Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group represented the seller, J&R Enterprises of Indianapolis II LLC. An agent out of Marcus & Millichap’s Philadelphia office represented the buyer, BA Properties I LLC, which is a Pennsylvania-based limited liability company.

