Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.9M Sale of Townhome Rental Property in Waseca, Minnesota

WASECA, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.9 million sale of Charter Oaks Townhomes in southern Minnesota’s Waseca. Built in 2001, the 33-unit, townhome-style property is located at 301 Lake St. NW. Chris Collins, Evan Miller, David Wallace and Matthew Shide of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The team also procured the buyer, a limited liability company.