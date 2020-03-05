Marcus & Millichap Arranges $21M Sale of Apartment Portfolio in Macon, Georgia

Anthos at Hidden Lake offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as amenities including a fitness center, pool and a playground.

MACON, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $21 million sale of a 296-unit apartment portfolio in Macon. Both the buyer and seller were undisclosed limited liability companies. The first property is Anthos at Hidden Lake, a 144-unit property located at 180 Hidden Lake Court. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as amenities including a fitness center, pool and a playground. The second property is Anthos at Shadowood West, a 152-unit property also offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground and a volleyball court. Anthos at Shadowood West is situated at 4334 W. Highland Drive. Mason Taylor, Cole Carros and Nate McDaniel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer.