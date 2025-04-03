Thursday, April 3, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $22.1M Sale of Retail Power Center in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PETERS, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Cave Springs Shopping Center in the St. Louis suburb of St. Peters for $22.1 million. The retail power center totals 176,804 square feet. Anchor tenant Hobby Lobby has operated at the property since 2003. The Edge Fitness Club serves as a co-anchor at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Office Depot, Cycle Gear and LongHorn Steakhouse. Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Properties Advisors division procured a local buyer completing a 1031 exchange. The sale included four outparcel buildings that the buyer can spin off during the hold period if desired, according to Wiles.

