Marcus & Millichap Arranges $23.5M Sale of Shopping Center in High Point, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

High Point Harris Teeter Center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Harris Teeter, T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less and Staples.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $23.5 million sale of High Point Harris Teeter Center, a 192,548-square-foot shopping center in High Point. The asset was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Harris Teeter, T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less and Staples. The property was originally developed in 1975, and the undisclosed seller owned it for more than 20 years. Lori Schneider of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Ben Yelm of Marcus & Millichap was the broker of record. First National Realty Partners acquired the property, which is located in North Carolina’s Triad region.

