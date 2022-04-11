Marcus & Millichap Arranges $23M Sale of Retail Portfolio in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The portfolio is occupied by tenants such as Citi Bank, 305 Kicks, Calligaris, Wynwood Tattoo and Galerie Monnin.

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 17-suite retail portfolio in Miami dubbed Midtown Miami. The assets sold for $23 million, or $922.77 per square foot. The portfolio is occupied by tenants such as Citi Bank, 305 Kicks, Calligaris, Wynwood Tattoo and Galerie Monnin.

Alex Zylberglait, Alejandro D’Alba and Scott Sandelin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Block Capital Group, and procured the German-based buyer, Rüger Holding KG. Robert Bhat of Marcus & Millichap arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer.

The Midtown Miami retail portfolio features two buildings totaling 24,925 square feet of gross leasable space at 3300 N Miami Ave. and 30 NW 34 St. The property also includes 30 dedicated parking spaces. The adjacent retail assets are located about 7.5 miles from Miami International Airport and 6.4 miles from Miami Beach.