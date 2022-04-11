REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $23M Sale of Retail Portfolio in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Midtown Miami

The portfolio is occupied by tenants such as Citi Bank, 305 Kicks, Calligaris, Wynwood Tattoo and Galerie Monnin.

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 17-suite retail portfolio in Miami dubbed Midtown Miami. The assets sold for $23 million, or $922.77 per square foot. The portfolio is occupied by tenants such as Citi Bank, 305 Kicks, Calligaris, Wynwood Tattoo and Galerie Monnin.

Alex Zylberglait, Alejandro D’Alba and Scott Sandelin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Block Capital Group, and procured the German-based buyer, Rüger Holding KG. Robert Bhat of Marcus & Millichap arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer.

The Midtown Miami retail portfolio features two buildings totaling 24,925 square feet of gross leasable space at 3300 N Miami Ave. and 30 NW 34 St. The property also includes 30 dedicated parking spaces. The adjacent retail assets are located about 7.5 miles from Miami International Airport and 6.4 miles from Miami Beach.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  