Marcus & Millichap Arranges $24M Sale of Vacant Retail Building in Glendale, California

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a vacant retail building located on 2.4 acres at South Central Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale. Aria Investments LLC sold the asset to the City of Glendale for $24 million. The city plans to develop a park and recreation center on the site, which includes a 33,818-square-foot retail building formerly occupied by JoAnn Fabrics. Sheila Alimadadian of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.