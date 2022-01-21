REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $27.5M Sale of Hilton Garden Inn Denver Airport

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Western

Hilton-Garden-Inn-Denver-Airport-Aurora-CO

Located at 16475 E. 40th Circle in Aurora, Colo., Hilton Garden Inn Denver Airport features 157 guest rooms.

AURORA, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Hilton Garden Inn Denver Airport, a hospitality property located at 16475 E. 40th Circle in Aurora. The hotel traded hands for $27.5 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Hilton Garden Inn Denver Airport features 157 guest rooms. The seller completed a renovation of the guest rooms in 2021, and the buyer plans to renovate the lobby and public areas in early 2022.

