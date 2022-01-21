Marcus & Millichap Arranges $27.5M Sale of Hilton Garden Inn Denver Airport

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Western

Located at 16475 E. 40th Circle in Aurora, Colo., Hilton Garden Inn Denver Airport features 157 guest rooms.

AURORA, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Hilton Garden Inn Denver Airport, a hospitality property located at 16475 E. 40th Circle in Aurora. The hotel traded hands for $27.5 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Hilton Garden Inn Denver Airport features 157 guest rooms. The seller completed a renovation of the guest rooms in 2021, and the buyer plans to renovate the lobby and public areas in early 2022.