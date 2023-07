TOPEKA, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2 million sale of Englewood Apartments, a 27-unit apartment building in Topeka. The property at 5210 SW 10th Ave. has historically been fully occupied. Jacob Carroll and Aaron Kuroiwa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, an individual trust. The sale closed at the full list price.