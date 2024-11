STEVENSVILLE, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2 million sale of a 4,556-square-foot retail property occupied by Starbucks and T-Mobile in Stevensville, a city in southwest Michigan. Constructed in 2021, the building is located at 4678 Red Arrow Highway. John Nuzman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, TDM Partners LLC. Chris Prins of DAR Commercial Real Estate represented the local buyer. The asset sold at 97 percent of the list price.