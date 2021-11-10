REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.1M Sale of Retail Property in Middleton, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.1 million sale of Cornerstone Mall in Middleton, a northwest suburb of Madison. The 18,733-square-foot retail property is located at 2831 Parmenter St. and is 92 percent leased to tenants such as Hurts Donut Co. and Jet’s Pizza. Austin Weisenbeck, Sean Sharko and Marc Sitzer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Madison-based limited liability company. The buyer was undisclosed.

