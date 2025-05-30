Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.3M Sale of Busy Bees Child Care-Occupied Retail Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has directed the sale of a retail property located at 3300 E. Union Hills Drive in Phoenix. An Arizona-based limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $3.3 million. The buyer plans to hold the asset long term. Busy Bees Child Care occupies the property, which was built in 1990, on an absolute triple-net lease with 15 years remaining. Spencer Berkley, Chris Lind, Mark Ruble and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.