ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.4 million sale of 2015 S. Arlington Heights Road in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. The 8.3-acre land property is located about a half mile north of the I-90 interchange. Richard Kozarits, Eric Bell and Jordan Callaway of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a trust, and procured the buyer, a national commercial real estate investor and developer. The buyer plans to pursue approvals for a new ground-up development.