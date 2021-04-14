REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.4M Sale of Kroger-Occupied Property in Ohio

MOUNT GILEAD, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.4 million sale of a 51,443-square-foot property occupied by Kroger in Mount Gilead, about 40 miles northeast of Columbus. The asset is located at 555 W. Marion St. Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a publicly traded REIT. Seller information was undisclosed.

