Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.5M Sale of Net-Leased Restaurant Property in Westland, Michigan

WESTLAND, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.5 million sale of a restaurant property net leased to On the Border Mexican Grill in Westland, about 16 miles west of downtown Detroit. On the Border has 14 years remaining on its lease. Dan Yozwiak and Darpan Patel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual trust. Ashish Vakhariya, Darin Gross and Seth Haron of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company.