Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.5M Sale of Tucson East Apartments in Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Tucson East Apartments, a multifamily property in Tucson. A limited liability company sold the asset for $3.5 million. The buyer was an undisclosed limited liability company.

Developed in 1982, Tucson East Apartments features 52 apartments in a mix of 41 one-bedroom/one-bath units and 11 two-bedroom/two-bath apartments. Unit interiors feature fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers and disposals, an intercom system linked to the community front gate and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, spa, resident clubhouse, on-site leasing office and laundry center. Additional community amenities include photovoltaic solar panels, solarized resident hot water and reserved covered parking for select units.

Hamid Panahu and James Crawley of Marcus & Millichap’s Tucson office, along with Michael Hubl of the firm’s Phoenix office, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.