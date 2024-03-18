Monday, March 18, 2024
Located in Sumner, Wash., 1314 Maple features 16 studio and urban one-bedroom apartments. (Photo credit: Erik Sven Photography)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.6M Sale of Apartment Building in Sumner, Washington

by Amy Works

SUMNER, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 1314 Maple, a multifamily property in Sumner. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $3.6 million, or $495 per square foot.

Located at 1314 Maple St., the building features 16 studio and urban one-bedroom units, averaging 458 square feet. The sellers completed a more than $1 million interior and exterior renovation to the property.

Kellan Moll, Mitchell Loofburrow and Scott Morasch of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal.

