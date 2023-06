NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.6 million sale of a multifamily property located at 88 Fifth Ave. in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood. According to LoopNet Inc., the four-story building was constructed in 1920 and houses seven units. Shaun Riney, Mark Zarrella and Andrew Bronsteen of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual/personal trust, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.