Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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Parkside Village in Osage Beach totals 28,400 square feet with 10 professional office suites.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestMissouri

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.6M Sale of Missouri Medical Office Property

by Kristin Harlow

OSAGE BEACH, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.6 million sale of Parkside Village, a medical office building with 10 fully occupied suites in Osage Beach. The 28,400-square-foot property is situated within the Lake of the Ozarks region and across from the Lake Regional Health System campus. Built in 2008 and renovated in 2021, the building rises two stories. Most tenants have more than five years remaining on their leases. Alec Coronado of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Missouri-based medical office investor. The buyer was undisclosed.

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