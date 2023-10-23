Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.6M Sale of Oak Street Health-Occupied Medical Property in Chicago

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 7,466-square-foot medical property occupied by Oak Street Health in Chicago for $3.6 million. The net-leased building is located at 6918 W. Archer Ave. and recently received a new roof along with interior and exterior renovations. Oak Street Health signed a new 20-year lease for the location. Austin Weisenbeck, Sean Sharko and Daniel Chumbley of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Jack Hopkins of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a California-based private investor. Oak Street Health, which operates 170 locations in 21 states, was acquired by CVS earlier this year for $10.6 billion.