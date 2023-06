OMAHA, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 5,412-square-foot retail property in Omaha for $3.6 million. Constructed in 2021, the building is home to Bank of the West and Dave’s Hot Chicken and is located at 339 N. Saddle Creek Road. Brennan Clegg, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not provided.