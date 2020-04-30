Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.7M Sale of Madrona Apartments in Everett, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

EVERETT, WASH. — An undisclosed buyer has acquired The Madrona Apartments, a multifamily building located in Everett, for $3.7 million, or $126,724 per unit. The name of the seller was not released.

The Tudor-style property features 29 units. Ryan Dinius, Sidney Warsinske, Philip Assouad and Giovanni Napoli of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.