REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.7M Sale of Madrona Apartments in Everett, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

EVERETT, WASH. — An undisclosed buyer has acquired The Madrona Apartments, a multifamily building located in Everett, for $3.7 million, or $126,724 per unit. The name of the seller was not released.

The Tudor-style property features 29 units. Ryan Dinius, Sidney Warsinske, Philip Assouad and Giovanni Napoli of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business