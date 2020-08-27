Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.7M Sale of Retail Building in Algonquin, Illinois
ALGONQUIN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 7,926-square-foot retail building in Algonquin for $3.7 million. Located at 1496 S. Randall Road, the property serves as an outparcel to a Walmart Supercenter. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the building on behalf of the seller, a developer. A Midwest-based investment company purchased the asset, which was fully leased at the time of sale to The Vitamin Shoppe, FedEx and Bentley’s Pet Stuff.
