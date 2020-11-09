REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.7M Sale of Retail Strip Center Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Hamilton Mill Crossings was 88 percent leased at the time of the sale to tenants including Starbucks, Viral Vapes, Luxury Nail & Spa and AT&T Store.

BUFORD, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.7 million sale of Hamilton Mill Crossings, an 11,722-square-foot retail strip center in Buford. The property was 88 percent leased at the time of the sale to tenants including Starbucks, Viral Vapes, Luxury Nail & Spa and AT&T Store. The asset is situated at 3265 Sardis Church Road, catty-corner from a Walmart Superstore and 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The undisclosed buyer was completing a 1031 exchange. Marc Irvin and Matthew Welch of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed, Florida-based seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  