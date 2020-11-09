Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.7M Sale of Retail Strip Center Near Atlanta
BUFORD, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.7 million sale of Hamilton Mill Crossings, an 11,722-square-foot retail strip center in Buford. The property was 88 percent leased at the time of the sale to tenants including Starbucks, Viral Vapes, Luxury Nail & Spa and AT&T Store. The asset is situated at 3265 Sardis Church Road, catty-corner from a Walmart Superstore and 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The undisclosed buyer was completing a 1031 exchange. Marc Irvin and Matthew Welch of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed, Florida-based seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.