SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has secured $3.8 million in financing for the purchase of a 20-unit apartment property located at 1577 Pomeroy Ave. in Santa Clara. David Campbell of Marcus & Millichap’s Palo Alto, Calif., office arranged the financing with a Western-based bank on behalf of a private client. Terms of the 30-year loan include a 6 percent interest rate with 30-year amortization and a 60 percent loan-to-value ratio.