SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $3.8 million loan for the refinancing of Tully Commercial Center, a retail property in San Jose.

Located at 1055-1095 Tully Road, Tully Commercial Center features 15 freestanding retail spaces. Current tenants include Little Caesars, Hawaiian BBQ, a hair and nail salon, and a dry cleaner.

David Campbell of MMCC’s Palo Alto office secured the financing, which features a seven-year term and 25-year amortization.