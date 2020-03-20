Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Sale of Apartment Community in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of Georgetown Apartments, a 32-unit apartment community in New Haven. Located at 241 Quinnipiac Ave., the property features townhouse-style apartments with two-bedroom floor plans. The property offers convenient access to Yale University, Albertus Magnus College and University of New Haven. Wes Klockner and Eric Pentore of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale and arranged acquisition financing through Freddie Mac on behalf of the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.