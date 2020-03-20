REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Sale of Apartment Community in New Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of Georgetown Apartments, a 32-unit apartment community in New Haven. Located at 241 Quinnipiac Ave., the property features townhouse-style apartments with two-bedroom floor plans. The property offers convenient access to Yale University, Albertus Magnus College and University of New Haven. Wes Klockner and Eric Pentore of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale and arranged acquisition financing through Freddie Mac on behalf of the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business