Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Sale of Apartment Community in New Haven, Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of Georgetown Apartments, a 32-unit apartment community in New Haven. Located at 241 Quinnipiac Ave., the property features townhouse-style apartments with two-bedroom floor plans. The property offers convenient access to Yale University, Albertus Magnus College and University of New Haven. Wes Klockner and Eric Pentore of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale and arranged acquisition financing through Freddie Mac on behalf of the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.
