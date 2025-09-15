Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Sale of Auto Repair Center in Greenwood, Indiana

GREENWOOD, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of an auto repair center occupied by Caliber Collision in Greenwood. The property totals 33,511 square feet and is located at 155 Melody Ave. Caliber Collision occupies the asset under a double-net lease with more than three years remaining on the lease. Mitch Grant, Nicholas Kanich and Josh Caruana of Marcus & Millichap represented the Indiana-based seller. Dominic Sulo, Ryan Engle and Andrean Angelov of Marcus & Millichap procured the Illinois-based buyer.