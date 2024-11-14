Thursday, November 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 1974, Hillview Apartments features 72 one- and two-bedroom units.
AcquisitionsKentuckyMultifamilySoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Sale of Hillview Apartments in Glasgow, Kentucky

by John Nelson

GLASGOW, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of Hillview Apartments, a 72-unit multifamily community located at 200 Shalimar Drive in Glasgow, a city in south Kentucky. Situated approximately 42 miles west of Bowling Green, Ky., the property features one- and two-bedroom apartments and was built in 1974.

Zack Hubiak of Marcus & Millichap’s Nashville office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. Grant Fitzgerald, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Kentucky, assisted in closing the transaction.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 207,252 SF...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $15.1M Sale of Shopping...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Self-Storage...

Garden Communities Completes 126-Unit Apartment Complex in Florham...

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.7M Sale of Manhattan...

JLL Arranges $68.2M Refinancing for Royal Palm Office...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 119,085 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.2M Sale of Flex...