Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Sale of Hillview Apartments in Glasgow, Kentucky

GLASGOW, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of Hillview Apartments, a 72-unit multifamily community located at 200 Shalimar Drive in Glasgow, a city in south Kentucky. Situated approximately 42 miles west of Bowling Green, Ky., the property features one- and two-bedroom apartments and was built in 1974.

Zack Hubiak of Marcus & Millichap’s Nashville office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. Grant Fitzgerald, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Kentucky, assisted in closing the transaction.