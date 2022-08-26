Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.9M Sale of Retail Property in Zionsville, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

ZIONSVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.9 million sale of Whitestown Parkway in Zionsville, a northwest suburb of Indianapolis. Built in 2018, the 11,332-square-foot retail property is home to five tenants. Alex Perez and Chris Garavaglia of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction. Both the buyer and seller were limited liability companies.