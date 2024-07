TULSA, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.9 million sale of a 14,490-square-foot retail building in Tulsa that is leased to Walgreens. The building was originally constructed in 2002. Joe Sparano, Dan Yozwiak and Darpan Patel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Steve Greer of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.