Marcus & Millichap Arranges $302.5M Sale of Eight-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Reno

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

The ERGS Portfolio includes eight multifamily properties in Reno, Nev., totaling 1,077 units.

RENO, NEV. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The ERGS Portfolio, an eight-property apartment portfolio in Reno. The 1,077 units traded for $302.5 million, or $280,872 per unit.

Kenneth Blomsterberg, Ryan Rife and Daniel Winrod of Marcus & Millichap’s Reno office represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Built between 1958 and 2021, the portfolio includes:

  • North Peak Apartments, 352 units
  • Silver Lake Apartments, 352 units
  • Sierra Sage Apartments, 232 units
  • Vale Apartments, 40 units
  • Vale Townhomes, 16 units
  • Peavine Peaks, 30 units
  • Oak Manor, 47 units
  • Angel Street Apartments, eight units
