Marcus & Millichap Arranges $302.5M Sale of Eight-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Reno
RENO, NEV. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The ERGS Portfolio, an eight-property apartment portfolio in Reno. The 1,077 units traded for $302.5 million, or $280,872 per unit.
Kenneth Blomsterberg, Ryan Rife and Daniel Winrod of Marcus & Millichap’s Reno office represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.
Built between 1958 and 2021, the portfolio includes:
- North Peak Apartments, 352 units
- Silver Lake Apartments, 352 units
- Sierra Sage Apartments, 232 units
- Vale Apartments, 40 units
- Vale Townhomes, 16 units
- Peavine Peaks, 30 units
- Oak Manor, 47 units
- Angel Street Apartments, eight units
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.