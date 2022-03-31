Marcus & Millichap Arranges $302.5M Sale of Eight-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Reno

The ERGS Portfolio includes eight multifamily properties in Reno, Nev., totaling 1,077 units.

RENO, NEV. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The ERGS Portfolio, an eight-property apartment portfolio in Reno. The 1,077 units traded for $302.5 million, or $280,872 per unit.

Kenneth Blomsterberg, Ryan Rife and Daniel Winrod of Marcus & Millichap’s Reno office represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Built between 1958 and 2021, the portfolio includes: