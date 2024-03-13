Wednesday, March 13, 2024
The buyer, Stiles Corp., plans to bring a new Publix grocery store to Shoppers Haven, a shopping center in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $30M Sale of Shopping Center in Pompano Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $30 million sale of Shoppers Haven, a 205,567-square-foot shopping center in the South Florida city of Pompano Beach. Built in 1964 and renovated multiple times between 1999 and 2023, the property will see the addition of a new Publix grocery store, with construction scheduled to begin over the next 30 days. The buyer, Stiles Corp., also plans to implement improvements to storefronts, façades, landscaping, the parking lot and signage.

Tenants at the center include Michaels, Bealls, Walgreens, Party City, YouFit, Outback Steakhouse, Comcast, H&R Block, Dunkin’ and Domino’s Pizza. Howard Bregman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Partridge Equity Group, in the transaction.

