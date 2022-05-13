REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $32.5M Sale of Regal Park Apartments in Louisville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

Regal Park in Louisville was built in 1972 and has seen several renovations since its construction.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $32.5 million sale of Regal Park Apartments, a 228-unit apartment property in Louisville. Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer is also an unnamed limited liability company.

Regal Park is located at 9400 Hurstbourne Park Blvd. and offers a variety of floor plans: 30 one-bed/one-bath, 150 are two-bed /two-bath and 48 are three-bed/two-bath. The property has consistently held a 92 percent occupancy rate, according to Marcus & Millichap.

Regal Park was built in 1972 and has seen several renovations since its construction. In recent years, Regal Park underwent upgrades, including a complete renovation to the clubhouse. The property features amenities including a swimming pool, grilling area, sundeck and a spacious courtyard.

