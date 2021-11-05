Marcus & Millichap Arranges $32.5M Sale of Townhome Property in Rochester, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Falcon Heights Townhomes consists of 120 units.

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Falcon Heights Townhomes in Rochester for $32.5 million. Built in 2019, the 120-unit rental property comprises floor plans that range in size from 1,250 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, pool and Wi-Fi throughout the community, which is located at 4400 Red Hawk Drive SE. Brad Barham, Chris Collins, Evan Miller and John Solari of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, the original developer of the asset. The team also procured the buyer, a private investor.