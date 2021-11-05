REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $32.5M Sale of Townhome Property in Rochester, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Falcon Heights Townhomes consists of 120 units.

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Falcon Heights Townhomes in Rochester for $32.5 million. Built in 2019, the 120-unit rental property comprises floor plans that range in size from 1,250 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, pool and Wi-Fi throughout the community, which is located at 4400 Red Hawk Drive SE. Brad Barham, Chris Collins, Evan Miller and John Solari of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, the original developer of the asset. The team also procured the buyer, a private investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  